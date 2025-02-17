Global pop sensation Shakira has been hospitalized due to an abdominal issue, forcing her to postpone her scheduled concert in Peru. The 48-year-old singer, who recently embarked on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, shared the news with fans on social media, revealing that she was admitted to the emergency room on Saturday night and remains under medical care.

Taking to X, the Colombian star expressed her disappointment over the sudden change of plans. “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized,” she wrote. Doctors have advised her against performing, citing concerns over her health.

Shakira, who had been eagerly anticipating her performance in Peru, assured fans that efforts were already underway to reschedule the concert. “I love you all, and I appreciate your understanding,” she added. Despite the setback, the Hips Don’t Lie singer remains optimistic about her recovery and hopes to be discharged by Monday. If her health permits, she is expected to take the stage in Peru the same evening before continuing her tour in Colombia.

Shakira kicked off her tour on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro, fresh off her Grammy win for Best Latin Pop Album. The South American leg is set to run until March 8 before she heads to Mexico. However, her tour has sparked online debate, with some fans drawing comparisons to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Similarities in stage design, including metallic aesthetics and large silver lettering, have led to speculation about creative influences.