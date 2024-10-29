Nikita Powal, crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, recently returned to her hometown of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, with a warm welcome. Reflecting on her journey, she revealed that her stage performance began with the role of Sita, which inspired her to use her voice to represent women’s strength on a larger platform.

"My journey started with acting as Maa Sita for five years. I felt like a voice for India's strength, which motivated me to enter the Miss World pageant," she stated.

Nikita emphasised the support she received from her open-minded parents and the community, saying, "Despite coming from a simple, dharmic city like Ujjain, my family has always encouraged my dreams."

Upon her arrival home, her family performed a traditional aarti, and the streets were adorned with flowers and fireworks to celebrate her victory.

"This crown belongs to all of you who have supported me," Nikita shared with the crowd. She also urged women to recognise their inner strength, stating, "Shakti is within us."

Keen to enter Bollywood, she mentioned her admiration for actors Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, while also revealing she has yet to receive any official offers.

Earlier, she visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple to seek blessings, expressing gratitude for her achievements and aspirations to showcase Indian culture on a global stage.

Nikita began her career as a TV anchor before branching into acting and theatre. "No one from Ujjain has pursued Miss India before, but determination led me to success," she remarked.

Crowned by last year’s winner, Nandini Gupta, and sash placed by former Miss India Neha Dhupia, Nikita now prepares to represent India at the global Miss World pageant, following in the footsteps of iconic winners like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.

Joining her on the podium were first runner-up Rekha Panday from the Union Territories and second runner-up Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat.