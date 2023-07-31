When they first met at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, Mithun Chakraborty allegedly locked him up in a room after ragging him for several hours, according to Shakti Kapoor. Shakti Kapoor also remembered that Mithun was his senior at the institute and one of the first people who dragged him there in a recent interview with DD Urdu.

Shakti and Mithun went on to work in several films together, including Gunda, Guru, Kranti Kshetra, Baadal, Pyaar Ka Karz and Dalaal. Shakti also said in the recent interview that he was already feeling like a star, even before he entered the premises of FTII.

On their journey from Delhi to Pune, he became friends with Ravi and Anil Varman. He also had a few dinners at five-star hotels with Vinod Khanna, Rakesh, and Rajesh Roshan. They met their family friends from the film business since Ravi's sister was married in Vinod's family and they were staying at her home in Khandala.

“By the time we reached Pune, I had a beer in my hand and felt like a star. We reached the hostel, Rakesh Roshan was there to see me off. I saw that there was a guy standing at the gate, he was wearing a dhoti and had a rippling muscular body. His dhoti had so many holes you could not even count. He was dusky. He saw Rakesh Roshan and touched his feet. I had a beer in my hand and I asked him, ‘You wanna have some beer?’ He refused and said it is anyway not allowed in the institute and then introduced himself – he was Mithun Chakraborty... Cut to, they (Rakesh and other) left and a hand held me by my leg. He dragged me to a room, threw me on the floor and questioned ‘You asked a senior – you wanna have some beer?’ (How dare you)?"

Shakti said that Vijayendra Ghatge joined Mithun and soon, the entire room was dark, except for a spotlight on Shakti. "These are all my seniors, and there I am sitting on the floor. Mithun then told his friends about me and then they joked about my hair – tere zulf jo hai, raat ka andhera, tu jo sir mudwae savera ho jae. Unhone kainchi nikali aur savera kar diya (They made fun of my hair and then cut it off with scissors). I felt bad, and I regretted doing what I did. I realised I was wrong."

After beginning his career in Bollywood in 1977, Shakti landed his most well-known parts in 1981 with Sanjay Dutt's Rocky and Feroz Khan's Qurbaani. With his humorous and villainous parts in the 1980s and 1990s, he went on to carve out a niche for himself in the industry. He was most recently seen in Guilty Minds on Prime Video, and he'll next be featured in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.