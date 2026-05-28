Shape of Momo’s journey puts spotlight on emerging filmmakers from Sikkim: Tribeny Rai

Sikkim filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s debut feature film 'Shape of Momo' is set for its theatrical release across India on May 29 after travelling through the international festival circuit.

Ahead of the release, Rai said the recognition received by the film reflects a wider shift for artists and filmmakers from Sikkim and the North East, where opportunities for creative expression are gradually expanding.

“The idea of art and artists has just begun to flourish in Sikkim,” Rai said, adding that recent support from the state government has helped create platforms where people can “dream of becoming artists”.

She noted that the response to Shape of Momo has also made more people aware of the realities of filmmaking and the effort involved in the process. Rai expressed hope that younger people from Sikkim and the North East would increasingly consider filmmaking as a profession.

Speaking about the challenges faced by women directors, Rai said many aspiring female filmmakers in the region continue to struggle for recognition and authority on film sets.

“When a man is at the helm of a shoot, people automatically take his order or listen to him. But a woman has to go an extra mile to prove that she is capable of being in charge,” she said.

Rai added that women in the industry often have to constantly prove themselves despite having the same responsibilities as their male counterparts.

The filmmaker also pointed to a growing audience for independent cinema in India. According to her, the country’s diversity allows space for different kinds of storytelling, provided such films reach viewers through the right distribution channels.

Referring to the success of independent films in theatres, Rai mentioned titles such as All We Imagine as Light, Sabar Bonda, Rima Das’s Village Rockstars and Lakshmipriya Devi’s Boong as examples of regional stories finding wider audiences.

She said such releases could create more opportunities for filmmakers from marginalised regions to bring their stories “to the mainland”.

Shape of Momo marks Rai’s debut feature and will release in cinemas across India on May 29.