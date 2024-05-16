Entrepreneur and 'Shark Tank India' judge Namita Thapar made a stunning debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. On the second day of Cannes 2024, she graced the premiere of the highly anticipated Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

Namita took to Instagram to share her glamorous Cannes moment, posting pictures from the French Riviera. She stunned in a ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown by Lebanese fashion designer Elio Abou Fayssal, captioning the post with a simple "Cannes 2024 :)".

Fans and followers were elated, with comments pouring in like "So proud of you" and "Woww... you look just fabbb and you are truly breaking stereotypes about entrepreneurs."

As is the case every year, Indian celebrities are expected to slay the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala are among the stars set to mark their presence at the prestigious event.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphael Quenard. The opening ceremony also saw Oscar winner Meryl Streep receive the honorary Palme d'Or.

Wednesday saw the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion at Cannes. Representing India, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, and H.E. Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France, attended the event.

The pavilion showcases India's rich cinematic heritage and fosters international collaborations with the global film fraternity. Several states and union territories, including Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, are representing India at the Cannes Film Market this year.

Notable attendees at the Bharat Pavilion inauguration included Tholoana Rose Ncheke, Chairperson of the National Film and Video Foundation, South Africa, Christian Jeune, Director of Films Department, Deputy General Delegate at Cannes Film Festival, and filmmaker Richie Mehta.

For the first time, India will host a Bharat Parv at the Cannes Film Festival, engaging with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers, and sales agents worldwide. The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the Bharat Parv.