The second season of one of India's most popular and first business reality shows ‘Shark Tank India’ is about to thrill us.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming season after the show's creators debuted their newest trailer on December 6.

With certain modifications to fit the new reality television, the schedule will continue to follow the same basic architecture as it did in the previous season. Business owners in India would have access to more investments, deals, and offers as a result.

In the trailer, a concerned mother advises her son to get employment or risk becoming a gardener. When the gardener, who is nearby working hard, overhears this, he sarcastically draws them aside by quoting his revenue figures.

As he describes how the gardening industry is now close to reaching Rs 2000 crore, he leaves them in disbelief. The same man is later shown pitching his model to renowned businesspeople on the floors of Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India Season 2 will premiere on Sony TV and SonyLIV on January 2, 2023, Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM.