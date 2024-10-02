Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha shared Govinda's health update after he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licenced revolver. Speaking to the media, Sinha ruled out conspiracy theories around the gunshot injury.

While exiting the hospital after visiting Govinda, Shatrughan Sinha said, "He is stable, his condition is good. It was an accident. There are no ifs and buts in accidents. He received treatment.”

Shiv Sena member Deepak Sawant rushed to the hospital to meet Govinda on October 1. He shared that the actor would be discharged within the next 48 hours.

Govinda shared his first statement from the hospital on Tuesday. His statement in Hindi is loosely translated as, "This is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet. I thank my doctor, Dr Aggarwal, and all my fans who prayed for my well-being. Thank you very much (sic)."

The actor was preparing for an early flight to Kolkata when he accidentally dropped his revolver, causing it to misfire. The incident occurred around 4.45 am while he was cleaning his gun.

Govinda was admitted to the ICU at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on October 1. The actor's wife, Sunita Ahuja, was not in Mumbai at the time of the incident but was informed that her husband is now stable and out of danger.