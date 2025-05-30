Shawn Mendes is set to hit the road again this summer, marking a major career milestone with a global tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Handwritten.

The On the Road Again Tour begins August 2 at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, and will span major cities including London, Amsterdam, Madrid, Munich, Boston, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, and San Francisco. The tour wraps up on October 17 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the significance of returning to the stage, Mendes shared, “I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognise and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows. It’s an honor and I’m just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love.”

Mendes will be supported by different opening acts depending on the region. In Europe, Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO and Belgian-Cameroonian artist Lubiana will join him on stage. “I came across MARO’s music a few years ago and she immediately became one of my favourite artists,” Mendes said. “To be honest, I’m pretty beside myself that she’ll be joining us.” He added praise for Lubiana as well, calling her “everything as an artist I stand behind.”

Australian singer Eddie Benjamin will support the North American leg. Mendes referred to him as an “unbelievably talented, humble human being & my brother.”

This tour follows the release of Mendes’ most recent album, Shawn, which dropped in November 2024. It also marks his return to performing after a period away from touring, making this anniversary tour a significant moment both personally and professionally for the Canadian artist.

Tickets and full tour details are expected to be released soon.