Shawn Mendes confirms relationship with Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine

Singer Shawn Mendes has confirmed his relationship with Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine after the two were photographed sharing affectionate moments during a grocery run in Los Angeles.

The pair were seen hugging, leaning into each other and appearing relaxed as they shopped, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship. Dressed casually in jeans and sweaters, Mendes was spotted wrapping his arms around Marquezine, with the two smiling and at ease in public.

Romance rumours first surfaced last month when Mendes and Marquezine were seen holidaying together in Brazil. The sightings marked Mendes’ first publicly acknowledged relationship since he was linked to reality TV personality Charlie Travers in 2023.

Marquezine, best known internationally for her role in Blue Beetle, previously had an on-and-off relationship with Brazilian footballer Neymar between 2013 and 2018.

Mendes has largely stayed away from public relationships since his split from fellow singer Camila Cabello in 2021, following a two-year relationship that briefly reignited in 2023.

In November 2024, the Grammy-nominated singer also addressed long-standing public speculation about his sexuality during a concert, calling the topic deeply personal. Mendes said he was still figuring himself out and described sexuality as complex and difficult to define, adding that public scrutiny often felt intrusive.

“The truth is that I didn’t get to do a lot of 15-year-old things and discover parts of myself,” he told the audience at the time, adding that he wanted to live authentically and allow himself “to be a human and feel things.”

The Los Angeles sighting now appears to signal a new chapter in Mendes’ personal life, with the singer choosing to make his relationship public on his own terms.