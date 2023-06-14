Javed Akhtar, a lyricist-poet, stated in court what happened the night he met Kangana Ranaut at his house. He said that Kangana knew why she was called and ‘politely’ agreed to come with her sister.

Javed Akhtar called Kangana Ranaut to his house in 2016 to advise her on her public battle with Hrithik Roshan. Later that year, in a televised broadcast, she claimed that he had threatened her for coming out about the situation, prompting Javed to bring a defamation action against her.

According to the reports, Javed testified at the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday that he did not know Kangana at the time. Dr Ramesh Agrawal, a mutual acquaintance, sought to counsel Kangana on how to handle her rivalry with Hrithik Roshan.

Javed said, "It is true that I did not know Kangana and I have nothing to do with the ongoing controversy with Hrithik. But Kangana was called by Dr Agarwal who had a close relationship with her. He could call her and insist on her to meet."

He added, "It is true to say that Kangana was not ready to listen to my words and she left the house with her elder sister Rangoli. It is not accurate that she was offended by my comments despite politely attending the meeting."

In the court, Javed was asked whether Kangana and her sister Rangoli came to his house "obediently". As per PTI, he responded by saying, “You expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but the possibility for something... some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind."

“I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn't call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016,” he said. He said though he did not know Kangana personally, he had always liked her work as an actor, but in the meeting he changed the topic once he realized she was not going to listen to him.

Kangana claimed in an interview with a news channel in 2020 after Rajput's death that Akhtar asked her to apologise to co-star Hrithik Roshan, who filed a lawsuit against her in 2016 seeking an apology after a public spat over a statement about their alleged relationship.

“Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house," Kangana had told the news channel.

Javed told the court, “Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie”.