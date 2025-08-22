Sheeba Chaddha’s Bakaiti: A humorous take on middle-class family life in Ghaziabad

Sheeba Chaddha brings warmth and depth to her role in ZEE5’s Bakaiti, a dramedy about a middle-class family in Ghaziabad. The show explores family chaos, love, and sibling rivalry with humour and heart.

In ZEE5’s slice-of-life dramedy Bakaiti, Sheeba Chaddha plays the matriarch of the Kataria family with warmth, humour, and subtle depth. Set in the lively lanes of old Ghaziabad, the series captures the everyday chaos of a middle-class household—sibling squabbles, financial strains, and moments of messy love that feel familiar.

As the glue that holds the family together, Sheeba’s character reflects the understated yet pivotal presence she has perfected over the years.

Despite a career full of memorable roles, Sheeba says she is eager for scripts that challenge her in new ways. She wants to explore parts that break moulds and offer richer layers.

"It would be even more exciting to have more exciting writing offered to me," she says. "I am phenomenally happy with the kind of sets I go to, the kind of people I work with—honestly such a blessing. But I would love to have more exciting writing offered to me where the role is not just of a mother but a lot more."

Bakaiti brings that "lot more" to the screen. Set in old Ghaziabad, it follows the Kataria family as they juggle sibling squabbles, financial stress, and everyday chaos. When Naina is forced to share her room with her prankster brother Bharat, sparks—and socks—fly.

When a sudden twist threatens their fragile peace, Sheeba’s character becomes the emotional anchor, showing that love and laughter might be enough to hold a family together.