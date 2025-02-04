Actor Shefali Shah is back as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi to fight against child trafficking in Delhi Crime Season 3. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the series marks the return of Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang as cops in the Delhi police.

Watch the trailer here:

This time, the series marked the entry of Huma Qureshi, who is believed to be playing trafficker Meena. Pitted against the ruthless trafficker Meena, Vartika and her team — Neeti, Bhupi, and the rest — must follow a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond the Indian borders. As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise, and the case becomes a defining moment for Madam Sir.

The makers of Delhi Crime shared their happiness over the announcement and said, "We're thrilled to return with Season 3 of Delhi Crime. Madam Sir and her elite team face their most formidable challenge yet – an adversary who is brutal and ambitious. Building on the raw intensity that earned the series global acclaim, this season delves deeper into the moral complexities of modern India, where progress has a price and the line between victim and perpetrator sometimes blurs.”

Delhi Crime is directed by Tanuj Chopra. Written by Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari and Shubhra Swarup, it is bankrolled by Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Florence Sloan, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Matt Aragachi Sanjay Bachani, Pooja Kohli, Kilian Kerwin, Shefali Shah and Tanuj Chopra.