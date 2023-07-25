'Delhi Crime' actress often shares unedited bits about her life as a parent and an actor on social media. The Dil Dhadakne Do star hilariously described how her youngsters instructed her to buy branded clothing when she was out shopping in her most recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday morning, Shefali posted on Instagram about how her family of four had chosen to go shopping and how her kids had suggested that she wear "stuff that's recognised (read labels)". She continues by describing how their persistent nagging eventually resulted in them pointing out that because she is an actor, she should be sporting the branded attire.

Her note read, "You are an actor. You are seen and recognized you should wear brands.' This is one of the conversations I'd replay in my head years later and wish I had given a sharp retort. And Thankgod my wit doesn't fail me this time, and I have a perfect comeback at this perfect time. (not because I believe it but just coz I want to shut them up. And because all you lovely people, my audience makes me feel so.) I look up at them (not cause they're taller but cause there's a defiance when I raise my chin) and say... 'I AM THE BRAND.'"

Fans flooded her comment section. One wrote, "I would be a loyal customer to Brand Shefali...tell them you you have have a huge patronage who love your true to yourself styling." Another said, "Me cheering for you all through the conversation, going... Dude.. She is her own brand." A comment said, "Perfect reply because YOU ARE A BRAND of the most amazing body of work & because you don't try to look like a stereo typical actress.... always have been unique".

A few days prior, Shefali had shared photos from her son Aryaman Shah's graduation ceremony along with a letter describing it as one of her "most important and proud moments of a parents life." The last time we saw the actor was in a cameo in Neeyat.