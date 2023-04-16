Shehnaaz Gill won hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla, who passed away tragically last year. Recently there have been rumours going around that Shehnaaz is allegedly dating her co-star Raghav Juyal.

While the stars have neither acknowledged or denied their connection, Salman Khan's request for Shehnaaz to move on' during the trailer event was enough to put her in the spotlight. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Pooja Hegde, who will be seen along with Khan in KKBKKJ, also responded to this fresh love tale. Pooja Hegde discussed the next Bollywood film and spilled the beans on the performers' behind-the-scenes chemistry.

Pooja Hegde opted to be enigmatic when asked about Shehnaaz Gill dating Raghav Juyal and Salman Khan's hint to their love affair. The actress laughed and said, "I can't say anything, I am a team player." Well, it was another hint that there is something cooking between the two stars.

Pooja Hegde also discussed her connection with Salman Khan, saying that he is very real. The actress said, "I think he is very simple and real because he knows he is a star so he doesn't need to show it." There were rumours that Pooja and Salman are dating each other but the actress rubbished the same and confirmed that she is single.

Meanwhile, during a playful conversation among the stars during the trailer presentation of the Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan, Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz to go on and hinted about a relationship he spotted on the film's sets without naming any names.