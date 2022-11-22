Following the box office triumph of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next film, a complete masala entertainment named 'Shehzada.'

On his 32nd birthday, the actor posted a trailer of the film and turned to social media to surprise his fans.

Kartik's character Bunty makes a magnificent heroic entry into a palace in the teaser. "Jab baat family par aye, tab discussion nahi karte action karte hain," Bunty says, capturing the heart of the story. (When it comes to family, you don't talk but act...)"

“Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada ??”, Kartik wrote in an Instagram post.

"Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans", than this!" stated producer Bhushan Kumar while talking to media.

Kartik and his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon have reunited for Shehzada.

The preview shows the actress dressed up in a gorgeous outfit as she is shown showcasing her gorgeous figure in a variety of exquisite gowns.

Meanwhile, Kartik is preparing for the release of her next film, 'Freddy,' on December 2. In addition to this, Satyaprem ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next are among his other projects.

It is worth mentioning that Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, best known for his action-comedy films like as Dishoom.