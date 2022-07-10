‘The Great Indian Train Journey’ by The Shillong Chamber Choir finds the group at its quirky best. The group’s latest single, which encapsulates the vibrant sights, sounds and excitement of an Indian train journey, was released yesterday.

The song is composed by the late Neil Nongkynrih, the founder of the group, who passed away in January of this year aged 51. Nongkynrih makes an appearance in the music video which is said to be his last. Notably, ‘The Great Indian Train Journey’ premiered on the occasion of what would have been Nongkynrih’s 52nd birthday.

“This song has a special place in our heart being the last music video where Uncle Neil makes an appearance. It's only fitting that we release the song on his Birthday as a tribute, as he had always loved to do on his birthday’s gone by - to bless and to bring joy to those around him,” the group said in a statement.

The colourful music video depicts elements of an Indian train journey in a retro style which is sure to appeal to viewers.

In the 21 hours since its release, it has already racked up almost 17,000 views on YouTube.Despite the complex musical arrangement, the lyrics of the song are quite simple and speak of the elements of a train journey in India: the quintessential ‘chai’, samosa, chana, et al.

Musically, the song fuses many Indian as well as western musical elements for a unique and up-tempo experience.

It needs mention here that the Shillong Chamber Choir gained widespread popularity in 2010, when it won television reality show India’s Got Talent.