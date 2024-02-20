On February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot in Goa, and their guests are here to kick off the celebration. A number of celebrities were seen arriving at the Goa airport on Tuesday for the wedding celebrations, which took place in the tourist resort.



Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, David Dhawan, and Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra were among them. On Monday, Varun Dhawan and his spouse Natasha Dalal arrived in Goa.

Wearing a beige pair of trousers and a white shirt, Shilpa accessorised the look with a brown purse and belt. Raj went with trousers and a blue shirt with a pattern on it. Wearing black pants and a black t-shirt, Ayushmann appeared prepared for his trip day. He also carried a black backpack on his back. Tahira carried a Christian Dior tote bag and wore blue pants and a blue shirt. As he left the airport, Arjun Kapoor chose to wear all black and was on the phone.

According to a report in Indian Express, Rakul and Jackky are organising a lavish sangeet night on Tuesday. The evening's theme is Bollywood, and the sangeet will begin at 8 p.m. Participants are invited to dress in glistening attire in keeping with the theme.

According to a reliable source, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty will perform especially for the bride and groom. Raj and Shilpa get along well with Jackky's family, particularly with his father Vashu Bhagnani. It's interesting to remember that Jackky previously performed to enhance Shilpa and Raj's wedding celebrations.



Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding celebrations have already begun in Goa. The primary event is scheduled on February 21.

In October 2021, Jackky and Rakul Preet made their romance official. They have been dating for some time and frequently post adorable pictures of themselves together on social media and at events.



Regarding her career, Rakul will co-star with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important parts in the movie as well. In the first installment, which debuted in 1996, Kamal Haasan played an elderly freedom warrior who makes the decision to combat corruption.