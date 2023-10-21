Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, Raj Kundra has left netizens shocked after posting a cryptic post about 'separation'.

Taking to his X account, Kundra without clearly mentioning or giving any context wrote, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔".

Soon after he dropped this message, netizens rushed to the comment section, wondering if the couple had indeed parted ways. One said, 'Separate means? Divorce?, another wrote, 'Sad it’s shocking news indeed.' However, amid this, a few netizens felt that the actor-businessman actually meant separation from his much-talked-about 'masks' as they dropped comments like 'Face Mask and Raj Kundra now separated' and 'Must be talking about his masks.'

Some even dubbed Kundra's statement a promotional ploy for his upcoming film UT69, which depicts the businessman's ordeal at Arthur Road jail, where he spent 63 days for his claimed participation in the making and dissemination of pornographic films. The film is set to be released on November 3rd. Raj Kundra married Shilpa Shetty in 2009. They are the parents of two children, Viaan and Samisha.

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