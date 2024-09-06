Television actor Shilpa Shinde, best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has revealed she was harassed by a Hindi film producer early in her career. The actor, 47, shared that the incident took place during an audition in 1998-99 when she was still struggling to find her footing in the industry.

Speaking to News18, Shinde recalled the traumatic experience, stating, "I cannot take names, but they told me, ‘Aap yeh kapde pehno aur yeh scene karo’ (wear these clothes and do this scene). I didn’t wear those clothes. In the scene, he told me he was my boss, and I had to seduce him. I was very innocent then, so I did the scene. That person tried to force himself on me."

Frightened, Shinde said she managed to push the man away and "ran out" of the room. She added that the security staff, realizing what had happened, urged her to leave immediately, fearing she might create a scene or seek help. Despite the harrowing ordeal, Shinde has chosen not to name the individual, citing his family as a reason. "He has children a little younger than me. I don’t want to bring harm to his family," she said.

Reflecting on the broader issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, Shinde noted that it is pervasive. "This happens to everyone," she said, adding, "You may have been approached, but you also have the choice to say no. You can choose not to be part of it."

Shinde's revelations come at a time when discussions on sexual harassment in the Indian entertainment industry have resurfaced, particularly following the Hema Committee report. The report, which details cases of harassment in the Malayalam film industry, has further highlighted the issue of abuse of power and exploitation in the entertainment world.