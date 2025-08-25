'Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancer' to premiere in India at Japanese Film Festival

Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India will have its Indian premiere on September 14, 2025, at the Japanese Film Festival (JFF), held within Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!. The special screening will feature director Masakazu Hashimoto and a live appearance from Shin chan, offering fans a rare opportunity to celebrate with the creators.

The film, produced by Shin-Ei Animation, ADK Emotions, and Futabasha, follows Shin chan and his friends as they journey to India—the “nation of dance”—to join a lively entertainment festival. Their adventure takes a twist when Bo chan is mysteriously transformed, leading the Kasukabe Guard on a mission to save him. With colorful Indian backdrops, music, and food, the movie promises humor, excitement, and warmth.

After its premiere, the film will be released nationwide on September 26, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The buzz around the release comes after Shin chan’s recent wins at Anime India, where the franchise picked up two ANN Awards: Best International Animated Feature Film and Best Animated Licensed Character (International). These honors have boosted anticipation across fan communities and social media.

Director Masakazu Hashimoto said the movie is deeply inspired by his experiences during a location-scouting trip to India: “The incredible sights and people inspired the film, and I’m thrilled it’s finally coming to India. I can’t wait to meet fans and celebrate together.”

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR INOX Pictures, emphasized Shin chan’s enduring popularity: “Shin chan has been a beloved character in Indian homes for two decades. This film’s vibrant depiction of Indian culture makes it all the more special.”

The Japan Foundation and Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! Committee also extended their congratulations, noting that the premiere strengthens cultural ties between Japan and India.

With its mix of humor, dance, and cultural exchange, Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India is set to be one of the highlights of this year’s Japanese Film Festival.