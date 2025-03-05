Filmmaker and journalist Shiori Ito’s Oscar-nominated documentary Black Box Diaries has encountered a significant setback after being denied a theatrical release in Japan. The film, which delves into her legal battle against a powerful journalist accused of sexual assault, has ignited discussions around justice and media influence in the country.

Ito, widely recognized for her fearless advocacy for sexual violence survivors, has faced immense scrutiny since publicly accusing Noriyuki Yamaguchi, the former Washington bureau chief of TBS, of rape in 2015. Her documentary, adapted from her memoir of the same name, traces her arduous journey through Japan’s legal system after authorities declined to press criminal charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The film, structured around Ito’s relentless pursuit of justice, presents a deeply personal narrative. It incorporates shocking video and audio evidence to expose the barriers that sexual assault survivors encounter in Japan’s judicial process. Ito was forced to conduct her own investigation, gathering testimonies and tracking down key witnesses, all while grappling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Despite its critical acclaim and international attention, Black Box Diaries remains unreleased in Ito’s home country. Reports suggest that Japanese distributors refrained from acquiring the film due to concerns regarding the inclusion of certain recordings without consent. However, critics argue that the refusal to release the film reflects the societal backlash Ito has faced since speaking out against a powerful media figure.

The documentary includes over 400 hours of footage, including CCTV recordings of an intoxicated Ito being taken from a taxi into a hotel, where the alleged assault occurred. These unsettling visuals emphasize the challenges victims face in proving their cases in court.

When her initial accusations failed to result in criminal charges, Ito pursued a civil lawsuit against Yamaguchi, eventually winning the case and receiving $30,000 in damages. At just 28, she defied her family’s wishes to stay silent, becoming one of the few women in Japan to publicly challenge a powerful figure on allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ito has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of making the documentary, revealing that it took four years to complete due to the trauma she endured. “It took me four years because, emotionally, I was struggling,” she told the BBC.

Black Box Diaries earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature, bringing global attention to Ito’s story. However, at the Oscars held on March 2, the film lost to No Other Land.

Despite this, the film’s impact remains profound, sparking debates about gender-based violence, media influence, and the justice system in Japan. Activists and supporters continue to call for its release in Japan, arguing that its message is crucial for societal change.

As Ito’s battle for justice continues, Black Box Diaries serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of survivors and the urgent need for systemic reform in addressing sexual violence.