The makers of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' announced that actor Shiva raj Kumar has joined the film.

The film is slated to have a pan-India release on March 17. The actor will be seen in a special role in the film.

Along with Shivarajkumar the film also features Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

Upendra revealed that he didn't get the chance to direct the late Puneeth Rajkumar film. The actor felt he missed his opportunity to say action and cut to Puneeth Rajkumar. As he missed directing Puneeth, he promised to direct a project for Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) and to grant his Geetha's request to produce the movie under their production company's name.

https://twitter.com/rchandru_movies/status/1631519830133338114?s=20

One of the much anticipated Kannada movies is Kabzaa. Earlier, Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep collaborated on the 2016 movie Mukunda Murari. The life of South Indian underworld lord Bhargav is the focus of the R Chandru-directed movie. The female protagonist is Shriya Saran. Furthermore playing supporting roles in the upcoming movie were Danish Akhtar Saifi, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu, Kota Srinivas, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Singh. The music director is on board and is Ravi Basrur.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in Association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.