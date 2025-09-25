'Sholay' 4K restored with original ending set to dazzle at Indian Film Festival of Sydney

A fully restored version of the classic Indian film Sholay is set to light up the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS) from October 9 to 11. Presented by the team behind the internationally acclaimed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the restored blockbuster will be the festival’s centrepiece.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, Sholay has been brought back to life in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Sippy Films.

The painstaking restoration process spanned several years, tracking down a rare colour reversal print in London, retrieving original camera negatives, and even recovering long-lost deleted scenes from a Mumbai warehouse. The result is a visually and sonically enhanced experience that revives the film’s original 70mm grandeur.

One of the biggest surprises of this restoration is the return of the original ending, where Thakur avenges his family by confronting Gabbar Singh—a finale that was reimagined in earlier releases.

The Sydney screenings follow the film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, giving global audiences a chance to witness Sholay as it was originally intended.

Alongside Sholay, the festival will showcase a curated lineup of over 15 films across languages and genres, paired with panel discussions, filmmaker talks, and retrospectives exploring the past, present, and future of Indian cinema. IFFS continues to celebrate storytelling that bridges cultures while honoring cinematic milestones.