The much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set for release on December 6, 2024. As the release date approaches, reports suggest that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might feature in a dance number in the movie.

However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited, according to 123Telugu. In the first installment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu performed a dance number alongside Allu Arjun.

The song Oo Antava, composed by DSP, became a massive hit and was widely used at various events both in India and internationally.

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the narrative that began with Pushpa: The Rise. The first film introduced audiences to Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler navigating the criminal underworld in an attempt to establish his name.

As Pushpa's influence grows, he encounters a corrupt police officer, leading to a climactic confrontation. The film also featured Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, with a supporting cast including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh.