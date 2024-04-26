Rumors of Shruti Haasan's breakup with long-time boyfriend, doodle artist, and illustrator from Assam, Santanu Hazarika, have surfaced after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, once again bringing Haasan's personal life into the limelight. Confirming the speculations, a source disclosed that the pair indeed parted ways last month due to personal wavelength issues, choosing an amicable separation. Despite attempts to reach out to Haasan for comment, she opted not to discuss her personal life, citing the need for privacy.

Reports indicate that Haasan and Hazarika have been residing separately for approximately a month now. The breakup gained momentum when Haasan removed all photos with her ex-boyfriend from her Instagram account. Fueling further speculation, Haasan recently took a temporary break from social media, only to return with a cryptic post hinting at introspection and personal growth.

The relationship between Haasan and Hazarika blossomed through social media interactions, with Hazarika initiating contact by reaching out to Haasan's DMs. Their communication evolved, with Haasan sharing one of her poems, eliciting an elaborate artwork in response from Hazarika, as revealed in a previous interview.