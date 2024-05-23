Shruti Haasan, the popular actor known for her role in "Salaar," has officially confirmed her breakup with former boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The announcement was made during an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Thursday, May 23, where a fan asked about her relationship status. In response to the question "single or committed," Shruti replied, "I don't enjoy answering these questions, but, I am entirely single and willing to mingle. Only working and enjoying my life. Enough?"

The confirmation comes after rumors and reports suggested the couple had split. They had also unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling speculation. Shruti and Santanu had been dating since the Covid-19 pandemic and were living together in her Mumbai residence. They frequently shared videos and interacted with fans on Instagram.

In an earlier interview with IndiaToday.in, Shruti Haasan spoke fondly of Santanu, stating, "Santanu and I are the best of friends, who also happen to be together. Sometimes, we do read comments because somebody will point out in the direction of funny comments. I feel I have evolved into being a calmer and kinder person because of Santanu. Those are the traits I try to emulate from the person. He is very kind, calm and thoughtful. So, I am learning to be like that as these are the qualities I admire very much in him."

Professionally, Shruti Haasan was last seen in "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" alongside Prabhas. She has several upcoming projects, including "Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam," "Chennai Story," and "Dacoit," where she co-stars with Adivi Sesh.