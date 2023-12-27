Actor Shruti Haasan has denied rumours of her marriage to boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The speculation began after Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, referred to Santanu as Shruti's 'husband' during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. Orry also claimed that Shruti was rude to him at an event.

She wrote on her Stories, “So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”

“Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” (peon) like a spot boy or smth,” he added.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shruti stated that she has no plans for marriage and is currently enjoying her time with Santanu. She is also celebrating the success of her latest film, Salaar, in which she stars alongside Prabhas.