Amid the controversy surrounding her rumoured exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, Deepika Padukone has spoken out—not directly, but with pointed clarity about how she navigates chaos in both life and career. During an event in Stockholm, the 39-year-old actor shared her thoughts with Harper’s Bazaar, opening up about the value of listening to one’s gut and shutting out the external noise.

“I just listen to my gut, to what feels right,” Padukone said. “I think it’s easier said than done. But when you shut out the noise around you and just listen to your gut, the answers are always there.”

Her comments come just days after filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga—best known for Kabir Singh and Animal—posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly aimed at Padukone. In his note, Vanga indirectly lashed out at an unnamed actor, accusing them of “dirty PR work” and even referring to them as a “frustrated cat.” While he didn’t name anyone, fans and industry watchers widely speculated that the message was in response to Padukone’s decision to walk away from Spirit.

Initially, multiple reports had stated that Padukone was set to take on the lead female role in Spirit, and that it would be the highest-paying role of her career. However, reports last week suggested she exited the project due to creative differences. The very next day, Vanga announced actor Triptii Dimri as the new female lead, further fueling speculation about tensions behind the scenes.

In her Stockholm interview, Padukone reflected on how she chooses her collaborators. “I think wanting to collaborate with people I know I’m going to have a good time working with, surrounding myself with my family, friends, and being authentic — is how I am able to find my balance,” she said.

In a separate interview with Vogue Arabia at the same event, Padukone elaborated on her approach to handling difficult moments: “What keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic. And whenever I am faced with, say, complicated situations or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions, stand by decisions that really give me peace. That is when I feel most in equilibrium.”

While Deepika Padukone has not directly addressed Vanga or the Spirit controversy, her public remarks make it clear that she’s choosing inner peace and intentionality over public drama.

Meanwhile, Padukone is keeping busy with King, her next big project with Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The star-studded cast includes Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek A. Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Suhana Khan.