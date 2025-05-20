As the journey of MTV Roadies Double Cross inches closer to its explosive finale, the stakes are higher than ever and so is the tension. With competition growing fierce, every contestant is scrambling to secure their spot, plotting their next move, forming shaky alliances, and eyeing every opportunity to survive. But nothing is ever certain in the world of MTV Roadies Double Cross, and the next immunity task proves exactly that.

As everyone gathers at the task location, unresolved tensions come bubbling to the surface. Gautam’s betrayal in the last task where he broke his alliance with Rhea doesn’t go unnoticed. And Rhea, clearly hurt and furious, doesn’t hold back. She confronts him in front of everyone and says, “GG, ek baat thi alliance na karna, doosri baat thi act karna ki suna hi nahi maine kya bola, aur teesri baat thi ‘shut up’ bol dena! I didn’t think that we shared this relationship; I thought we were friends! Mujhe waha bura laga, the way he spoke to me, the way he did it, usko yeh bhi nahi laga ki usne kuch bura kara.”

And now it’s time for one of the most complicated and thrilling tasks this season — the ‘Smart & Handsome, Sense-Bal’ task. But before the task begins, only two Gangs will get the opportunity to compete. To decide which Gangs enter the battlefield, the Gang Leaders must put forth their strongest Roadie into a ring. What follows is an intense one-on-one survival face-off. The two Roadies who manage to hold their ground till the end will secure their Gangs a shot at this immunity task.

And what a task it is! This challenge isn’t just about strength, it demands brains, strategy, and control over all five senses. The task begins with hearing - contestants must identify which pot out of many is emitting a sound and smash the correct one within just three attempts. Then comes taste, Roadies must eat a specially flavoured idli and later climb a platform to find and match that taste from a table of confusing flavours. Next is the touch test, where they feel the grip of a stick hidden in a mystery box, then dive into a water pit filled with javelins to find the one with the exact same grip.

But it doesn’t stop there. For the sense of smell, contestants must then climb a suspended ladder and hunt for three pouches containing camphor out of several hanging ones. These pouches must be tossed into one of the three fire drums. And only then, finally, can they throw the javelin for the win. There are three zones on the ground, landing the javelin in the first gives you one immunity, the second grants two, and the third offers a massive three immunities. It’s a task that pushes Roadies to the brink — possibly the toughest one we’ve seen yet.

With immunities on the line and the finale creeping closer, this isn’t just a task, it’s war. But the war doesn’t end with the task. Just when the Roadies think they’ve caught a moment to breathe, vote-out planning kicks in full swing. Conversations are whispered, strategies are formed, and secrets are spilled. But like always, when the stakes are this high, chaos is inevitable, and soon, a massive showdown erupts among the contestants.

As everyone regroups for the vote-outs, the pressure builds. Immunities are bought, distributed, and leveraged as power moves. New alliances begin to take shape, but in the land of Roadies, trust is a dangerous thing. Rannvijay, as always, brings his signature twist and this time, non-immune Roadies will get two votes each, which they can cast against two different contestants. But that’s not all. The Gang Leaders are thrown a lifeline — for 1000 Roadiums, they can cancel one vote cast against any of their gang members.

In a game where every vote counts, and every step could be your last, who will double-cross whom next? With drama, betrayal, and strategy at every turn, MTV Roadies Double Cross is hurtling toward its wildest endgame yet.