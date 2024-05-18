The Cannes Film Festival witnessed the resurgence of Indian storytelling with Shyam Benegal's timeless masterpiece 'Manthan'. The screening of this classic, which delves into the transformative milk cooperative movement spearheaded by Dr. Verghese Kurien, was a highlight of the 77th edition of Cannes.

Starring the late Smita Patil and the iconic Naseeruddin Shah, 'Manthan' took the audience on a journey through India's dairy revolution, inspired by Dr. Kurien's visionary leadership that turned the nation into the world's leading milk producer through 'Operation Flood'. The film's premiere at Cannes drew a star-studded audience, including Naseeruddin Shah himself, accompanied by Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Nirmala Kurien, Anita Patil Deshmukh, Manya Patil Seth, and Dr. Jayen Mehta from the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., the film's producers.

A moment captured in a viral video encapsulated the film's impact as the audience rose to a standing ovation, applauding both the film and Naseeruddin Shah's stellar performance.

Restored painstakingly by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul), the cinematographer Govind Nihalani, and director Shyam Benegal, 'Manthan' stands as a testament to India's cinematic and dairy heritage.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director of Film Heritage Foundation, shared his excitement about presenting 'Manthan' at Cannes, highlighting the unparalleled restoration quality that garnered admiration from industry experts and audiences alike.

A noteworthy aspect of 'Manthan' is its unique crowdfunding history, being India's first crowdfunded film supported by 500,000 dairy farmers who contributed Rs. 2/- each, adding a grassroots touch to its cinematic grandeur.

Indian audiences eagerly anticipate the nationwide premiere of the restored 'Manthan' on World Milk Day, June 1st, 2024, celebrating not just cinematic brilliance but also India's dairy legacy.

In a delightful gesture, Amul India honored the film's Cannes premiere with a special doodle, featuring the beloved Amul girl as a tribute to Smita Patil's memorable role in the film. The doodle, captioned "Humara makhan, humara manthan...Amul Toast of Cannes," captured the essence of 'Manthan' and Amul's iconic status in Indian culture.

As 'Manthan' continues to charm audiences globally, its Cannes triumph marks a significant chapter in Indian cinema's journey, blending artistry with a timeless narrative of progress and resilience.