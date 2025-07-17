Siddhant Chaturvedi hints at Dhadak 2 and Gully Boy 2 crossover with role swap

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently hinted at a possible crossover between two major Bollywood franchises, 'Dhadak 2' and 'Gully Boy 2'.

In an interview, he suggested a role reversal involving himself and Ishaan Khatter in these films. Speaking to Varinder Chawla, Siddhant said, “Do you know Akshay Kumar from Ajnabee? It’s like Dhadak 2 x Gully Boy 2,” implying that while he leads 'Dhadak 2', Ishaan might be part of 'Gully Boy 2'.

The hint came as Siddhant shared how he learned about the title of 'Dhadak 2' from Ishaan Khatter. He said, “Initially, I signed on the film when it was untitled. We did not know it was going to be called 'Dhadak 2'. I met Ishaan at a screening arranged by Zoya, and he told me, ‘Oh so you’re doing Dhadak 2.’ I was surprised as I did not know the title myself”.

Siddhant added that Ishaan seemed to know the title before him, and joked that he had already shot half the film without being aware it was officially 'Dhadak 2'.