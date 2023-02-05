The wedding festivities for Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will begin today, February 5, with Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi rituals.

According to the reports, wedding celebration will begin on February 5 and will go on until February 7.

The couple and their family arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday (February 4) ahead of the wedding. Sidharth Malhotra's mother was spotted at the airport, and when asked how thrilled she was to receive Kiara Advani as her bahu, she said, "Bahut excited hai. "We are all excited," Sidharth's brother said when asked about the wedding. This wedding is scheduled to include 100-150 attendees, including Bollywood celebs such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Varun Dhawan.

"That's #KiaraAdvani's mother-in-law and sister-in-law at Jaisalmer airport. Sashuma said she is excited to have Kiara as her Bahu. #SidKiaraWedding #SidharthKiaraWedding #SidharthMalhotra #SidKiara", one user wrote on Twitter.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, like other celebrity weddings, has a no-phone policy, and the hotel staff has been informed. According to reports, the bride and groom have reportedly asked guests not to post any images on social media.