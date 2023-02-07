Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer was lighted up in red for Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra’s Sangeet night as they are all set to marry on February 7, with between 100 and 150 guests in attendance.

According to reports, over 100 dishes from ten different countries would be offered at the wedding celebration. Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines are available.

A video on Twitter appears to depict the décor for Sidharth and Kiara's Haldi ceremony, which took place on Monday (February 6) at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Reports also revealed that songs from Sidharth and Kiara's flicks, including Ranjha, Kabhi Tumhe, and Tera Ban Jaunga, as well as Man Bharraya, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji, and Patiala Peg, were allegedly performed at the Sangeet on Monday. DJ Ganesh made it a memorable evening.

It needs mention here that the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer was tightly guarded on Monday when Sidharth and Kiara's Sangeet night took place.