Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at the Mumbai airport, presumably heading for New Year celebrations at an unknown location on December 26.

Kiara was dressed in a white sweatshirt paired with matching joggers, while Sidharth wore a black T-shirt with a blue and black checkered shirt.

The couple posed for the paparazzi before boarding their flight. Earlier, they celebrated Christmas together, with Kiara posting a picture on Instagram of them hugging.

Kiara wore a red dress and a reindeer hairband, while Sidharth wore a black t-shirt and red pants. Sidharth and Kiara were married in a private ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan on February 7, 2023.

Their romance began during the filming of their movie, Shershaah.