Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at Mumbai airport for new year celebrations
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, possibly heading for New Year celebrations. The couple, who were married in a private ceremony in February 2023, posed for the paparazzi before boarding their flight.
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at the Mumbai airport, presumably heading for New Year celebrations at an unknown location on December 26.
Kiara was dressed in a white sweatshirt paired with matching joggers, while Sidharth wore a black T-shirt with a blue and black checkered shirt.
The couple posed for the paparazzi before boarding their flight. Earlier, they celebrated Christmas together, with Kiara posting a picture on Instagram of them hugging.
Kiara wore a red dress and a reindeer hairband, while Sidharth wore a black t-shirt and red pants. Sidharth and Kiara were married in a private ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan on February 7, 2023.
Their romance began during the filming of their movie, Shershaah.
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