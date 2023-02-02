Bollywood is up again in festive mood as another couple is going to walk down the aisle. The rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding refuses to die down. Now, paparazzo Viral Bhayani has announced that their crew is heading to Jaisalmer to capture the wedding, which is scheduled to take place on February 4-6. He stated that the much-anticipated wedding will take place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

"We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport in case guests are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace for the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace", Viral Bhayani in an Instagram post said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara have been linked since they began filming their 2021 feature, Shershaah. They have not confirmed or denied their connection. However, the two are frequently seen together at film parties and events.

According to the reports, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Sidharth's fashion designer uncle Manish Malhotra would be among the around 100 guests.