Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who recently drew significant attention for his appearance at a fashion show, shared a video compilation capturing his 'fun times' on the runway. He walked for fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil.

Sharing the montage on social media on Saturday, August 10, Sidharth wrote, "Fun times! Bringing the 70s retro flair back (sic)." The clip shows Sidharth walking the runway in a stylish suit, dancing, and sharing a warm embrace with Shantanu. A standout moment in the montage is when the 'Yodha' actor pauses his walk to affectionately hug veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who was seated in the audience.

The video also features actor Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, who seemingly added an extra layer of charm with her performance.

Fans responded enthusiastically to Sidharth's post, with one calling him the 'most gorgeous man to ever exist'. Another commented, "That hair strand, that smile, that walk, that style". A third fan, captivated by Sidharth's charm, wrote, "If charm were an Olympic sport you'd have the highest score in history (sic)."

Earlier, a video clip from the fashion show gained widespread attention, highlighting Sidharth's undeniable chemistry with fashion model Alicia Kaur. During their choreographed performance, Alicia playfully tugged at his collar, to which Sidharth responded by drawing her close for a pose on the ramp. He looked dashing in a black tuxedo adorned with gold accents. The video sparked a wave of humorous comments from fans, many of whom speculated playfully about Kiara's reaction.

Alicia later re-shared a post on Instagram, apologizing to Kiara Advani with the caption, "#sorrykiara."

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha,' alongside Raashi Khanna.