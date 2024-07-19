Sidharth and Kiara attend 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals with David Beckham

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals together. Sidharth recently shared a throwback picture on Instagram featuring the couple with football legend David Beckham.

In the selfie taken by Sidharth, all three are seen smiling for the camera. Kiara and Sidharth wore matching white T-shirts and denim, accessorized with caps, while David sported a yellow T-shirt, blue blazer, and matching pants.

In his post, Sidharth reminisced about the unforgettable semi-finals in Mumbai, where India secured a thrilling victory. He expressed his excitement about cheering alongside David Beckham and his partner, Kiara Advani.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the post, with comments like "Best kinda Thursday" and "Throwback post, omg." One user noted, "Photo radiating gorgeousness," while another suggested Sidharth should have been in Ahmedabad as India's lucky charm.

David Beckham was in India to watch the semifinal clash against New Zealand on November 15 in Mumbai. Renowned as one of the greatest football players of all time, Beckham represented England internationally, making over 100 appearances from 1996 to 2009. Throughout his illustrious career, he played for iconic clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and LA Galaxy, winning prestigious titles including the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, and the UEFA Champions League.