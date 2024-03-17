The family of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has welcomed a new baby. Balkaur Singh father of the renowned musician took to social media to share the joyous news with fans and well-wishers.

Balkaur Singh and Charan Singh, parents of Sidhu Moose Wala, celebrated the arrival of a baby boy, marking a momentous occasion for the family. Taking to Facebook, Balkaur Singh shared a heartfelt post along with the first glimpse of the newborn, expressing gratitude for the blessings received.

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love (sic)," Balkaur Singh wrote in his announcement.

The news of the new addition to the family comes after Balkaur Singh had previously addressed and denied rumors surrounding a potential pregnancy in a separate Facebook post. Despite earlier speculations, the family chose to share the joyous news with their supporters directly.

The arrival of the baby boy comes nearly two years after the tragic passing of Sidhu Moose Wala who was fatally attacked by assailants on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The loss of the talented musician had deeply impacted fans and the Punjabi music industry as a whole.

Sidhu Moose Wala, known for his contributions to Punjabi music through composing and producing tracks left behind a rich legacy despite his untimely demise. His posthumously released songs continue to resonate with audiences amassing millions of views and maintaining his influence in the industry.

In 2017, Sidhu Moose Wala made his mark in the music industry with his debut track 'G Wagon', quickly rising to fame with subsequent successful albums. His absence is keenly felt, but the celebration of new life brings hope and joy to his family and fans alike.