The grand South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) took place in Dubai on September 14, celebrating the best talent from the four major South Indian film industries: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. On Saturday, the spotlight was on the Telugu and Kannada industries. Nani claimed the Best Actor award for his performance in Dasara (Telugu), while Rakshit Shetty secured the Best Actor honor from Kannada cinema.

Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress award for her role in Dasara, while Mrunal Thakur was recognized with the Best Actress (Critics) award for Hi Nanna. Additionally, veteran actor-politician Dr. Shiva Rajkumar was honored with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema award, marking a special moment in the ceremony.

SIIMA 2024 Telugu winners' list:

Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)

Best Actress (Critics): Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)

Best Movie: Bhagwant Kesari

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Dixit Shetty (Dasara)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Baby Khiara Khan (Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Actor: Sangeet Shobhan (Mad)

Best Debut Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Comedian: Vishnu (Mad)

Best Music Director: Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna, Khushi)

Best Cinematography: Bhuvana Gowda (Salar)

Best Background Singer: Ram Miryala (Uru Palletooru-Balagam)

Best Debut Director: Souryuv (Hi Dad)

Best Debut Producer: Vaira Entertainments (Hi Dad)

Best Director (Critics): Sai Rajesh

SIIMA 2024 Kannada winners list:

Best Film: Kaatera

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty

Best Actress: Chaithra Achar (Toby)

Best Director: Hemanth Rao (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Nithin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)

Best Actor (Critics): Dhananjaya (Gurudev Hoysala)

Best Actress (Critics): Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Debutant Actress: Aradhanaa (Kaatera)

Best Actor in Negative Role: Ramesh Indira (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Music Director: V Harikrishna (Kaatera)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli (Kaatera)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Excellence in Cinema Award: Shiva Rajkumar

The winners from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries are expected to be announced tonight (September 15).