The excitement surrounding Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Sikandar' reached new heights as the makers unveiled a sneak peek from the sets, igniting fervent anticipation among fans. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, the action-packed movie stars Salman Khan in the titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Since its announcement, 'Sikandar' has remained a focal point of interest, with the production team consistently stoking anticipation through tantalizing updates. The latest reveal, a glimpse from the set, showcased a poster featuring Salman Khan adorned with his iconic bracelet, instantly capturing the imagination of his loyal fanbase.

This sneak peek not only offered a tantalizing preview of Salman Khan's appearance in the film but also hinted at the grandeur and scale promised by the upcoming Eid 2025 release. Recently, the production also teased fans with another glimpse, marking the commencement of intense action sequence shoots, further heightening excitement.

'Sikandar' is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, blending high-octane action with Salman Khan's charismatic presence and the fresh appeal of Rashmika Mandanna. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await further updates and the eventual unveiling of Salman Khan's complete look in 'Sikandar'.