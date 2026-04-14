Sikkim film ‘Shape of Momo’ wins best fiction film at Chennai film festival

A Sikkimese feature film has secured the Best Fiction Film award at the fifth P K Rosy Film Festival, held in Chennai, according to an official statement.

Directed by debutant Tribeny Rai, Shape of Momo received the honour at the festival’s closing ceremony on April 12. The film centres on a woman who returns to her village in Sikkim after leaving her job in a metropolitan city, only to confront family pressure and entrenched social expectations.

Reacting to the win, Rai said, “Our team is very happy and honoured to receive this award, especially because of everything this film festival represents.” She added that the festival “amplifies Dalit and marginalised voices” and that being recognised on such a platform “means a lot to us.”

The festival is organised by filmmaker Pa Ranjith through the Neelam Cultural Centre. It is named after P K Rosy, regarded as the first woman to act in a Malayalam film and a pioneering Dalit figure in Indian cinema.

The recognition in Chennai follows the film’s earlier success at the Spirit of Fire International Film Festival in Russia, where it won two awards under the International Debut Competition in March.