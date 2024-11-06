Sikkim’s emerging filmmaker, Tribeny Rai, is capturing national and international attention as she steps into the final production stages of her debut feature-length Nepali film, Shape of Momo. The film, shot entirely in Rai’s home state, has recently been selected for the prestigious Work-in-Progress Lab at the National Film Development Corporation of India’s (NFDC) Film Bazaar 2024, scheduled to run alongside the International Film Festival of India in Goa from November 20-28.

Shape of Momo is among only six films chosen for the lab, a program that plays a critical role in shaping South Asian cinema and supports filmmakers in refining their projects with insights from industry experts. Rai’s poignant story delves into the lives of Bishnu and her family of multi-generational women confronting the constraints of a patriarchal society. Through her lens, Rai offers a stirring narrative on identity, freedom, and the cultural challenges of modern women within a conventional community.

The NFDC’s selection has put Shape of Momo under the spotlight, earning coverage in major publications like Hindustan Times and the globally renowned entertainment outlet Variety. In response to her film’s selection, Rai expressed her enthusiasm for the lab’s transformative potential: “After working extensively on our rough cut, I know that expert feedback will be crucial to shaping our film’s final version. The lab’s access to industry connections—producers, distributors, and festival programmers—would be invaluable for our film’s journey,” she said.

Launched in 2008, the Work-in-Progress Lab has facilitated the success of South Asian films on the international circuit. Past projects like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Ship of Theseus, and Shivamma, a Busan International Film Festival winner, have gone on to critical acclaim worldwide, thanks to the lab’s platform for creative growth and industry networking.

Rai, who hails from Nandok near Gangtok, Sikkim, is no stranger to the film world. Known for her award-winning short films, she recently represented India at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. Speaking on the lab’s opportunities, she added, “I am excited about the lab's support, including post-production resources, technical assistance, and potential funding. With this guidance, I believe we can overcome challenges and bring our project to its fullest potential.”