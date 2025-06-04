Indian hard rock band Girish and the Chronicles (GATC) delivered an explosive performance on the America’s Got Talent (AGT) stage on Tuesday night, igniting both the crowd and the judges with their electrifying rendition of Adele’s iconic ballad Set Fire to the Rain. Their powerful act not only earned them a standing ovation but also unanimous approval from all four judges—Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel.

Originally hailing from Gangtok, Sikkim, and now based in Bengaluru, GATC’s debut on the globally popular talent show marked a historic moment for Indian rock music on the world stage. Frontman Girish Pradhan commanded the performance with dynamic vocals, searing guitar solos, and a jaw-dropping drum sequence that visibly stunned the panel and audience alike.

Clad in classic hard rock gear—complete with leather jackets and long hair—the band brought raw energy, charisma, and technical mastery to the AGT stage, staying true to their rock ‘n’ roll roots while delivering a bold reinterpretation of a soulful pop classic.

Formed in 2009, Girish and the Chronicles have long been a fixture in India’s rock scene. Their growing reputation has seen them open for global acts such as Poets of the Fall and German thrash metal pioneers Destruction, as well as tour across Nepal and the United States.

The AGT performance is set to air in India and other regions on June 4 via platforms including YouTube, Peacock, Facebook, and Instagram—bringing their high-octane set to fans around the world.

The current season of America’s Got Talent is a landmark one, celebrating 20 years of uncovering and showcasing exceptional global talent. Created by music mogul Simon Cowell, the show continues to be a springboard for performers across genres. This season’s judging panel includes Cowell, comedic mainstay Howie Mandel, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, and Spice Girl Mel B. The show is hosted by actor and former NFL player Terry Crews.

With their unforgettable debut, Girish and the Chronicles not only brought Indian rock to an international spotlight but also reminded the world that powerful music transcends genres and borders. Fans and rock aficionados alike now wait with bated breath to see how far this powerhouse band will go in the competition.