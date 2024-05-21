Sikkim Krantikari Morcha extends heartfelt congratulations to the remarkable team behind the widely acclaimed film "Tara: The Lost Star" for its historic premiere at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2024.

Directed by Samten Bhutia and produced by Sabitri Chettri, "Tara: The Lost Star" is a milestone production from SaDa Productions and Passang Mintok Films. Starring Shyama Shree Sherpa and Kiran Dahal alongside an ensemble of talented cast, this Nepali language gem promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative and vibrant cultural portrayal, shining a spotlight on Sikkim's rich heritage.

Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Shri. Prem Singh Tamang, Sikkim's film, fashion, art, and entertainment ecosystem has experienced an unprecedented support, encouragement and growth in recent years. This growth is instrumental in fostering a vibrant and revenue-based ecosystem in the state. The achievement of the film "Tara: The Lost Star" is credited to the team, and premiering a film at the Cannes Film Festival is a remarkable milestone for which SKM party highly appreciates and acknowledges their contributions to the promotion of art and culture from this part of the region.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has also extended his congratulations to the team. "I am thrilled to congratulate the entire team behind the film 'Tara: The Lost Star' for their remarkable achievement," the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri. Prem Singh Tamang has mentioned on his Facebook page, adding that "Sikkim has made its debut at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2024 with this incredible film, been showcasing the talent and perseverance of Himalayan cinema."

Miss Shyama Shree Sherpa represented Sikkim and the film at the screening yesterday, which garnered acclaim from artists and dignitaries from around the world. The selection of "Tara: The Lost Star" for the market screening at the Marché Du Film underscores the growing recognition of the regional cinema on the global stage.

Expressing his joy, the Hon'ble Chief Minister further wrote, "I extend my sincere applause to the director, producer, and everyone involved in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life, I commend SaDa Productions in collaboration with Passang Mintok Films for their perseverance, dedication, and vision."

The Hon'ble Chief Minister has summed up the SKM government's commitment to promotion and preservation of our culture and heritage by his vision of "Virasat dekhi vikas". Let us collectively celebrate this momentous occasion and continue supporting our filmmakers as they inspire and enrich us through their creativity.