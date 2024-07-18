The award-winning short film "Mohan ra Madan" continues its impressive run on the international film festival circuit.

Following its selection at the prestigious Northeast Film Festival and Lift-Off Global Network Session, the film has now been officially selected for the 10th edition of the WideScreen Film and Music Video Festival in Toronto, Canada.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the film's cast and crew, who have worked tirelessly to bring this unique story to life. "Mohan ra Madan" has resonated with audiences and critics alike, showcasing the talent and creativity of the filmmaking team.

The WideScreen Film and Music Video Festival, held in Toronto, Canada, is a renowned platform that celebrates outstanding filmmaking and music videos from around the world.

The festival's 10th edition promises to be an exciting event, featuring a diverse range of films and music videos.