Sikkimese filmmaker Tempo Bhutia has garnered significant acclaim with his Nepali language short film "Bhok," which has won the Best Short Film award in the Horror/Suspense category at the prestigious Mokkho International Film Festival.

The film, which features a talented cast including Dilip Rai, Banita Lagun, Mani Biswakarma, Sapana Tamang, and Rohit Sharmaa, has been praised for its gripping narrative and exceptional performances. "Bhok" delves into themes of fear and suspense, capturing audiences with its intense storytelling and chilling atmosphere.

Upon receiving the award, Bhutia expressed his deep gratitude and excitement. "I hope this is just the start. It’s humbling for a new filmmaker like me to compete and eventually win," he remarked. His success at the festival is a significant milestone for Bhutia, who is emerging as a promising talent in the world of cinema.

IIFF is based in Kolkata and honours independent projects from all genres, especially from those traditionally underrepresented in the global film industry.

Bhok has also been nominated Best Short film category(Horror/Suspense) at the Mokkho International Film Festival.

Tempo Bhutia's achievement is not only a personal triumph but also a moment of pride for Sikkim's filmmaking community. As he continues to make his mark, audiences and critics alike eagerly anticipate his future projects.