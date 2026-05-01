Sikkim’s Girish Pradhan to feature on German metal band Accept’s 50th anniversary album

Sikkim-born vocalist Girish Pradhan has been selected by legendary German heavy metal band Accept for their 50th anniversary album Teutonic Titans 1976–2026, set to release on September 4.

Pradhan, frontman of Girish and the Chronicles, will perform the band’s 1981 classic “Breaker” on the landmark double album, becoming the only Indian artist featured on the project.

The album brings together more than 50 global heavy metal icons, with Pradhan sharing space alongside names such as Rob Halford of Judas Priest and Kirk Hammett of Metallica, among others from bands like Pantera, Scorpions, and Ghost.

Pradhan’s inclusion came through his association with American guitarist Joel Hoekstra, who has collaborated with him on previous projects and is also part of the anniversary album. Their professional relationship, built through earlier albums under Frontiers Records, played a key role in bringing the Sikkimese artist into the global project.

Widely regarded as pioneers of speed metal, Accept have played a foundational role in shaping the global heavy metal genre since their formation in 1976. Their anniversary album revisits 19 tracks from their catalogue, re-recorded with guest artists spanning generations of rock and metal.

For Pradhan, the milestone marks another step in taking Indian metal to international audiences. His band has built a growing presence in Europe through tours and releases such as Rock the Highway and Hail to the Heroes, and has previously shared the stage with major acts including Guns N’ Roses.

Industry observers say Pradhan’s appearance on the album underscores the increasing global visibility of Indian rock artists, placing them within a lineage that has defined heavy metal for decades.

As the only Indian voice on a project of this scale, Pradhan’s contribution is being seen as a significant breakthrough, connecting India’s independent music scene to the global metal mainstream.