Sikkim's pioneering environmental initiative, "Mero Rukh Mero Santati," took center stage at the prestigious United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28 held in Dubai on December 2, 2023. The program, conceptualized by the Government of Sikkim stole the spotlight as it was showcased on the global platform presenting the state's commitment to sustainability and climate action.

In a recorded video address at the India Pavilion,Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang spoke about the importance of international collaboration to address climate change. He called for action-oriented coalitions, highlighting that every nation, community and individual has a role to play in accelerating the transition to a green economy and achieving net-zero emissions. The Chief Minister underlined the responsibility of securing a prosperous life for future generations.

The video address set the stage for the presentation on "Mero Rukh, Mero Santati" by the Sikkim delegation. The innovative program involves the planting of 108 trees to commemorate the birth of every child in Sikkim aiming to foster a green legacy for the state. The five pillars of the initiative which include aspects of spirituality, celebration and carbon neutrality received positive acclaim from the international audience.

Remarkably, this marked the first instance where a policy initiative from Sikkim was chosen for a side event at the India Pavilion during the Conference of Parties at the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The recognition at COP28 signifies a significant step forward for Sikkim's environmental efforts on the global stage.