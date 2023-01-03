Eksha Kerung, supermodel cum police officer from the northeastern state of Sikkim, is all set to make her film debut in Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha.

Kerung, a police officer and professional boxer off-screen, is set to play a femme fatale in Victor Mukherjee's directorial debut, which is being billed as India's first film about an animal lover vigilante.

“Dangerous. Ruthless. Femme Fatale. @ekshakerungofficial. #Lakadbaggha Trailer Out January 3rd. Action Begins January 13th, 2023 at a Theatre near you.” Eksha wrote in her Instagram post.

Jha, who is both actings and producing the film, says he has always admired the talent of the northeast. "Eksha has been a supermodel," he says, a fan of female assassin action films like Kill Bill. I approached her, and she graciously agreed to audition. She slipped into this world we were creating because she was a martial arts practitioner and kickboxer." The 'girl with no name,' as Jha refers to her character, will be seen kicking, punching, and performing stunts similar to those performed by Kerung.

Kerung acknowledges that, while she was more interested in modeling than acting, she now plans to explore this industry.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, MTV supermodel contestant Kurung stated, "I was hesitant when Anshuman offered me the film. But when he described my assassin character, I was immediately intrigued. It's my safe haven. Apart from acting, it was fantastic to do the action and stunts. I was fighting like an assassin".