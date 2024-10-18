Simon Cowell has put a pause on auditions for Britain's Got Talent following the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne. The show, which features Cowell as a judge, was scheduled to film in Blackpool this week. However, an official statement from production company Fremantle UK confirmed the decision to postpone: "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family, and all who loved him."

Ticket organisers, the Applause Store, also announced the change on X (formerly Twitter), expressing their condolences. "We are devastated about the very sad news about @LiamPayne. We send our love, strength, and condolences to all his loved ones, family, and friends at this incredibly difficult time," they shared.

Liam Payne, 31, reportedly passed away after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, earlier this week. His sudden death has shocked fans and the music world. Singer Charlie Puth, who had worked closely with Payne, shared his grief on Instagram, saying, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me... I can't believe he is gone." Puth posted a video of the two laughing together, adding, "I'm so upset right now, may he rest in peace."

Payne's family also issued a heartfelt statement through PA Media, saying, "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts. We will remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy at this awful time."

The entertainment world mourns the loss of the talented singer, with more tributes continuing to pour in.